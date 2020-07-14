New
getwellue.com · 1 hr ago
$179 $249
free shipping
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at getwellue.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- 1.3" color touchscreen
- track heart rate, blood pressure, sleep and sports
- IP67 waterproof rating
- up to 7-days run time on single charge
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Fossil · 1 day ago
Refurb Fossil Hybrid Smartwatches
$49
free shipping
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 60 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
Amazon · 1 day ago
Zaft Mesh Loop Band for Apple Watch
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "LDQ5B4M2" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors and sizes (Silver pictured).
- Sold by Zaft Ted via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable
- stainless steel
- magnet buckle
- compatible with Apple Watch Series 5/4/3/2/1
Adorama · 1 wk ago
AmazFit Stratos Smartwatch
$145 $180
free shipping
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
Ends Today
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
TicWatch Pro 4G LTE GPS Smartwatch
$200 $299
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by MobvoiUS via Amazon
Features
- up to 5 days' battery life (depending on cellular usage and more)
- 6 smart sports modes
- sleep tracking
- Model: WF11026V
New
getwellue.com · 1 hr ago
Wellue VisualBeat Heart Rate Monitor
$90 $100
free shipping
It's $10 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at getwellue.com
Features
- specially designed for sports
- tracks and records real-time heart rate in medical accuracy
- up to 24-hours heart rate tracking
Sign In or Register