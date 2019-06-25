eBay · 1 hr ago
$13 $14
free shipping
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Wellhouse 82.7" x 78.7" Sand Free Multifunction Mat for $13.29 with free shipping. That's a buck off the list price and the best deal we could find. This handy mat can be used as a beach mat, sun shelter, bike cover, or picnic mat. Buy Now
Features
- water-repellent TPU coating
- reinforced edges
- 4 pegs
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod
from $7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Monicater-us via Amazon offers the Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod in Blue or Black from $13.99. Coupon code "QQY10096" drops the starting price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes from 1 to 2.3m
- fiberglass reinforced plastic
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Survival Multi-Tool Key
$15 $30
free shipping
Tom Top offers the Survival Multi-Tool Key for $14.69 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- made of stainless steel
- 24 functions
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad
$15 $30
free shipping
Evoland Direct via Amazon offers its Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad for in two colors (blue pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "50HE6YBS" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Features
- includes a carry bag
- waterproof TPU lining
- inflates with just 10 to 15 breaths
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Michael Josh Mini Carabiner Clip 20-Pack
$4 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Michael Josh via Amazon offers the Michael Josh 2.5" Aluminum Carabiner Clip 20-Pack in Black for $5.94. Coupon code "82WNWDQY" drops the price to $4.45. With free shipping for Prime members, that's slightly below our mention from last August, $1 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made from lightweight aircraft aluminum
- keyring loop included
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.) Buy Now
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart · 3 days ago
Wildgame Innovations Digital Wildlife Camera
$22 $73
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 off list and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 3 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
