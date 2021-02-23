New
ShopCBD · 36 mins ago
Weller Dark Chocolate CBD Coconut Bites 10-Pack
$42 $50
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD15" to save $8. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping.
Features
  • contains 5mg of full spectrum CBD per bite
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD15"
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Food & Drink ShopCBD Weller
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register