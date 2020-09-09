New
ShopCBD · 57 mins ago
Weller 100mg Dark Chocolate CBD Coconut Bites 3.5-oz. Bag
$9 $11
free shipping w/ $49

Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" drops it to $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with an order of $49 or more.
Features
  • 5mg of full spectrum CBD per bite
  • contains 0.3% THC or less
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD15"
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD Weller
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register