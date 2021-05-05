Welcome Steak Sampler at Perdue Farms: 50% off
New
Perdue Farms · 2 hrs ago
Welcome Steak Sampler at Perdue Farms
50% off
free shipping w/ $160

Perdue Farms cuts 50% off its Welcome Steak Sampler, dropping the price from $101 to $50. Plus, get a free bonus item of Niman Ranch Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chops. Shipping adds $20, but free shipping applies for all orders over $159. Shop Now at Perdue Farms

Tips
  • Bundle includes (all frozen):
  • Two .66-lb. packs Niman Ranch 80/20 Burgers (4 burgers total)
  • Four 6-oz. Niman Ranch 100% Angus Sirloin Steaks, Choice
  • One 12-oz. pack Coleman Natural Uncured Hickory Smoked Bacon
  • One 1.2-lb. tray Perdue Fresh Cuts Chicken Breast Strips
  • One 12-oz. pack Coleman Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
  • Bonus: Niman Ranch Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chops With Rosemary
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/25/2021
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries Perdue Farms
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register