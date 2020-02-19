Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Weiman Complete Cook Top Cleaning Kit
$5 $10
free shipping w/ Prime

That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store.

Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Best Buy has it for the same price via pickup
Features
  • Includes polish, scrubbing pad, cleaning tool, and scraper
  • Published 6 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
