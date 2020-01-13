Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dick's Sporting Goods · 24 mins ago
Weights at Dick's Sporting Goods
up to 46% off
free shipping w/ $49

Get to work on those New Year's resolutions and save big in the process! Discounted items include standard weight plates, kettlebells, dumbbells, slam balls, stands, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment Dick's Sporting Goods
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register