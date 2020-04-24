Personalize your DealNews Experience
In the confines of your home you can still get those exercise endorphins pumping, and save on this deal as you'll pay around $113 more elsewhere for a similar rack. Buy Now at Walmart
Save up to half on treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical machines, rowers, climbers, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
It's a low by $2, although most charge around $21. Buy Now at QVC
Save on a variety of fitness products and classes like yoga, dance, and bootcamps. Shop Now at Groupon
Save on a huge variety of items, including things like office chairs and computer mice along with yoga mats and fitness trackers. Shop Now at eBay
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
The weather's just improving and we're all spending more time at home, so there's no better sale to make the most of the situation. And with very strong savings too. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
