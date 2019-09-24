New
Weider Pro 345 Mid-Width Weight Bench
$90 $171
That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Sears

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $29.25 shipping fee
  • Leg developer
  • Exercise chart
  • Metal uprights
  • Integrated storage bars
  • measures 42.5" x 80" x 54.5"
