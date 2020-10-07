New
QVC · 47 mins ago
Weider Pro 265 Bench Press w/ 80-lb. Weights
$125 $300
free shipping

You can bulk up your muscles and your bank account with the savings on this deal, it's the lowest shipped price we could find by $236. Buy Now at QVC

Features
  • measures 64-1/2" x 47-1/2" x 48-1/2"
  • includes bench, weight bar, two 25-lb weight plates, two 15-lb weight plates, & exercise chart
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Exercise Equipment QVC Weider
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register