Krispy Kreme · 1 hr ago
Weekly Dozens of Krispy Kreme Donuts
Free for Healthcare Workers

Krispy Kreme offers to provide all healthcare workers free dozens of their iconic Original Glazed Doughnuts every Monday. "Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need and show your employer badge. That's it." Shop Now at Krispy Kreme

Tips
  • On Saturdays beginning March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full price dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts or more.
Features
  • Limit up to 5 dozen per healthcare worker.
  • Expires 5/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
