Walmart · 1 hr ago
$37 $79
free shipping
Walmart offers the Weed Eater B230i 20-volt Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower for $36.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this price.
- 250 CFM / 80 MPH
- 2.5Ah lithium-ion battery and charger
- attachment-capable with an interchangeable universal powerhead
- Model: 967700701
