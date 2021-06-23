Wedport 3-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa for $1,799

New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$1,799 $3,167
delivery fee varies
Save $1,368 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors (Napa Steel Grey pictured) in left- or right-arm facing configurations.
- Choose "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off", which varies by location, for the least expensive delivery option.
- Allow up to 25 weeks for delivery. (It's made to order.)
Features
- measures approximately 170" W x 92" D x 30" H
- reversible, detachable cushions
- polyester chenille upholstery
- includes 4 throw pillows
- removable legs
Details
Comments
Expires 7/6/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Nathaniel Home Champion Futon Sofa Bed w/ Under-Seat Storage
$403 $503
pickup
Thanks to coupon code "BTCSAVE2021", that beats Amazon's and Walmart's offers by at least $96. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping charge.
- Available at this price in Gray.
Features
- measures 30" x 34" x 80"
- converts into a full-size bed
- full-length storage compartment underneath the seat
- includes 2 throw pillows
- Model: 72016-06GY
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Year Color Futon Sofa
$255 $300
$50 shipping
Apply coupon code "UEOYIP2H" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Green.
- Sold by Yoyobn via Amazon.
Features
- 3 adjustable positions
- 400-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Zinus Josh Sofa Couch
$349 $420
free shipping
It's $71 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Beige.
Features
- measures 77.56" x 30.31" x 32.28"
- non-detachable seat cushions
- weight capacity of 750-lbs.
- Model: SSTD-BG
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Noble House Somerville 62" Tufted Velvet Chesterfield Loveseat
$387 $484
pickup
Apply coupon code "BTCSAVE2021" to bag the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $55 shipping fee.
- Available at this price in Emerald.
Features
- measures 33.8" x 61.8" x 27.8"
- tufted and pleated upholstery with nailhead accents
- turned birch wood legs
- Model: 53392
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Macy's Last Act Sale
50% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Coach Sale at Macy's
At least 40% off
free shipping w/ $25
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
Lazer Men's Cargo Pocket Joggers
$7.96 $40
free shipping w/ $25
It's $32 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
- available in Khaki only at this price
Macy's · 12 hrs ago
High Sierra Swerve Backpack
$25 $100
free shipping w/ $25
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
- 360° reflectivity
- sleeve for laptops up to 17"
- fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
