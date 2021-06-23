Wedport 3-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa for $1,799
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Wedport 3-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa
$1,799 $3,167
delivery fee varies

Save $1,368 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Napa Steel Grey pictured) in left- or right-arm facing configurations.
  • Choose "Inside Home Entrance Drop-Off", which varies by location, for the least expensive delivery option.
  • Allow up to 25 weeks for delivery. (It's made to order.)
Features
  • measures approximately 170" W x 92" D x 30" H
  • reversible, detachable cushions
  • polyester chenille upholstery
  • includes 4 throw pillows
  • removable legs
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/6/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register