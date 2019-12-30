Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 18 mins ago
Wechip W2 Wireless Keyboard / Mouse / Remote
$13 $18
free shipping

That's $5 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Goodgoods184_8 vie eBay.
  • This items ships from Singapore and may take up to 7 weeks to arrive.
  • compatible with a variety of Android TV boxes, smart TVs, PCs, and more
  • 2.4G wireless connection
  • anti-lost function
  • intelligent control
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 18 min ago
WiFi
zebdaddy
W2 is 15.88
W1 is 13.47
12 min ago