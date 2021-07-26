Weber SmokeFire EX6 2ND GEN Wood Pellet WiFi Grill for $999

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1,008 square inches of dual grilling space.
- high capacity hopper
- porcelain-enameled heat distribution plate
It's $30 cheaper than what most major stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery and assembly (it's free to sign up.)
- 494-square inch total cooking area
- lighted control knobs
- temperature gauge
- 29,000-BTU
- 2 burners
- Model: 65004001
That's a savings of $3 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 10.5" x 8" x 5.75"
- lights coals in under 15 minutes
- Model: 7447
Save $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free assembly and delivery on 399+ grill/accessory purchase. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- plated steel cooking grates
- 200° to 600° temperature range
- stainless steel flavorizer bars
It's $2 under our mention from February and a $27 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- displays temperature on your smartphone via the Weber iGrill app (for iOS or Android)
- measures from -22°F to 572°F
- 250-hour battery life
- app-connected
- Model: 7204
Thanks to the Amazon discount and coupon code "QSWIPERGH" that is the best shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Proud Grill Company via Amazon.
- bristle free grill brush
- moist grill wipes
- measures 6" x 8"
- includes brush with scraper and 25 wipes
Clip the 40% off on-page coupon for a savings of $8, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Extra Unique via Amazon.
- waterproof
- sun resistant
- includes storage bag
- measures 58" L x 24" W x 44" H
- fits most grills between 55" and 58"
- Model: HT-GC01
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
That's $16 less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10,000 BTUs
- electronic ignition
- removable chrome-plated grates
- fits 2 pans (up to 10" each)
- Model: 2000038050
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
