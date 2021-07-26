Weber SmokeFire EX6 2ND GEN Wood Pellet WiFi Grill for $999
New
Ace Hardware · 11 mins ago
Weber SmokeFire EX6 2ND GEN Wood Pellet WiFi Grill
$999 $1,199
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • 1,008 square inches of dual grilling space.
  • high capacity hopper
  • porcelain-enameled heat distribution plate
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Ace Hardware Weber
Pellet
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register