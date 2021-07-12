Weber SmokeFire EX 4 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill for $799

Save $200 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free assembly and delivery on 399+ grill/accessory purchase. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- plated steel cooking grates
- 200° to 600° temperature range
- stainless steel flavorizer bars
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $30 cheaper than what most major stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery and assembly (it's free to sign up.)
- 494-square inch total cooking area
- lighted control knobs
- temperature gauge
- 29,000-BTU
- 2 burners
- Model: 65004001
It's $2 under our mention from February and a $27 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- displays temperature on your smartphone via the Weber iGrill app (for iOS or Android)
- measures from -22°F to 572°F
- 250-hour battery life
- app-connected
- Model: 7204
That's an $8 shipped low. Buy Now at Amazon
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
That's a savings of $71 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
- 28 vents
- measures 8.86” x 3.86” x 1.89”
- 430-grade heavy-duty stainless steel
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save up to $70 off a selection of 76 Craftsman hand and power tools while supporting Children's Miracle Network at the same time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select items may require membership (free to join) for full discounted prices, other prices may drop in checkout.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $180 (low by $19).
Sign In or Register