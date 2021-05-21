Weber Grills at Ace Hardware: $50 off

Choose from 28 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II 3 burner Liquid Propane Grill for $749 (low by $51).
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
Published 2 hr ago
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- lights even when wet
- Model: 7417
You'd pay $6 more at Walmart and most other stores. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Can be used with a charcoal grill or gas grill
- Apple wood adds a fruity smoke flavor
- Model: 17138
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Start the summer grilling season off right and save on a range of barbecue grills and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- WeatherStrong outdoor kitchen sets do not get free shipping, but everything else in the sale does.
- Pictured is the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for $199.99 (low by $8).
Shop discounted grills from Weber, Blackstone, Char-Broil, Royal Gourmet, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Char-Broil Classic 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Shelves for $185.99 (15% off).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on over 150 items, including garden soil, tools, lights, chairs, grills, and more. (Certain items cost less for Ace Rewards members.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Char-Broil Patio Bistro Electric Grill for $130 w/ Ace Rewards (low by $50).
