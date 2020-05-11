Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Weber Genesis II Natural Gas Grill
$599 $749
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Requires a natural gas line; does NOT use a propane tank.
  • Tuck-Away warming rack
  • GS4 grease management system
  • 7mm stainless steel cooking grates
  • Model: SE-310
