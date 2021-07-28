Weber Genesis II LX S-240 2-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $799 for Ace Rewards members
Weber Genesis II LX S-240 2-Burner Natural Gas Grill
$799 for Ace Rewards members $999
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members will get free shipping on this order. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
  • infinity ignition
  • stainless steel burners
  • stainless steel flavorizer bars
  • grease management system
