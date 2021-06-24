Weber Genesis II Grills at Ace Hardware: from $729

Save $50 on a selection of 20 grills. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free assembly and local delivery on grills priced $399 or more.
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
It's $39 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- weatherproof finish
- high-thermal resistant
- measures 19.75" x 19.75" x 16"
- Model: BFP-32
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- lights even when wet
- Model: 7417
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Tan.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 40 solar-powered LED lights
- UV-protected, vented canopy
- base not included
- Model: UMSCS10E04OBD
