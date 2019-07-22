Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Micro-Floral Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Check Dress Shirt in Grape Soda or Blue Violet for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 16.5 32/33 to 17.5 34/35
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
Macy's offers the Van Heusen Men's Slim-Fit Flex Collar Stretch Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 17 32/33 to 18.5 36/37
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 30% to 60% off a selection of bedding, luggage, kitchen items, and more via coupon code "3DAY" during its 3-Day Home Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Jacket in several colors (Biking Red pictured) for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Iron pictured) for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Drawstring 7" Shorts in several colors ( Dark Grey pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $37 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
