Macy's · 1 hr ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jason Waterproof Hikers
$31 $75
pickup at Macy's

That's $44 off and the second best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Coupon code "FRIEND" bags this price.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Available in Brown or Black in sizes 8 to 13
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/11/2019
