Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jason Waterproof Hikers
$20 $75
That's $5 under our previous mention and the best we've seen – it's $55 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • They're available in Brown Leather (pictured) or Black Leather.
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
  • Expires 12/1/2020
