Macy's · 1 hr ago
$12 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Henley Hoodie in Linen Twist for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $58 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- size XL only
Proozy · 1 day ago
DC Men's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie
2 for $13
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the DC Men's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie in Palm Print Grey or Tech Print Blue for $19.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "SHERPA" for a total of $13. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best per hoodie price we've seen. (It's also $24 under the price of just one similar hoodie from DC direct.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Rakuten · 1 mo ago
adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe Pullover
$22
free shipping
Best price we've seen & a low by $3
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's Climalite 3-Stripe French Terry Quarter-Zip Pullover in Blue Bonnet for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from last May and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) It's available in select sizes from L and XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
The North Face Men's Half Dome Logo Hoodie
$38 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Half Dome Logo Hoodie in several colors (Asphalt Grey/Black pictured) for $37.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Kohl's · 1 mo ago
Columbia Men's 1/4-Snap Fleece Pullover
$18
$9 shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Kohl's offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Quarter-Snap Fleece Pullover in several colors (Delta Dark Mountain pictured) for $18 plus $8.95 for shipping. Outside of the seller below, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. It's available in select sizes from S to XXL.
Don't mind pickup? JCPenney offers it for $22.99 plus $3.95 in-store pickup.
Macy's · 3 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
- Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99 (low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 3 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in several colors for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our April mention at $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 7 to 13
Macy's · 4 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Macy's · 5 days ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket
$30 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Jacket in Army Green or Twilight Blue for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago, $60 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to M
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Weatherproof Men's Mock-Neck Sweater
$14 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Button Mock-Neck Sweater in Navy for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note that although Macy's pictures a different color, this is offered in Navy.
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Hooded Jacket
$50
pickup at Macy's
That's a savings of $100 off list price
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Faux-Fur Canvas Hooded Jacket in Khaki or Olive for $49.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our February mention, $100 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select sizes from L to XXL.
