Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Jacket in several colors (Ochre pictured) for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipipng charge. That's $53 off list and tied with our mention of a shipped unit ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers Weatherproof Vintage Men's Windslicker Jacket in Navy or Green for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Barracuda Jacket in Deep Navy or Khaki for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Costco offers its members the Reebok Men's Mixed Media Softshell Jacket in Black or Navy for $9.97 with free shipping. That's $5 under our December mention and a great price for a Reebok jacket (low today by $9.) Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Printed Shorts in Camo or Navy for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Micro-Floral Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Iron pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off, $4 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Drawstring 7" Shorts in several colors ( Dark Grey pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $37 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
