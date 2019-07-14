Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Iron pictured) for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes from 32 to 42
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's DuraFlex Lite Straight-Fit Stretch Moisture-Wicking 9" Chino Shorts in several colors (Blue Chambray pictured) for $25. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $15. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fees. They're available in sizes 29 to 44. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers the Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "4WIHMV4B" cuts that to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options offer a 5% coupon on the product page that when applied with the same coupon code above drops the starting price to $14.69.
- available in sizes 30 to 40.
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Phoenix Sandals in Black or Dark Brown for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from two days ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
- available in sizes 34x32 to 42x30
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Anorak Jacket in Red/White/Blue or Navy/White/Grey for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
