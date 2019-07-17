Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
-
Expires 7/17/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Phoenix Sandals in Black or Dark Brown for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from two days ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Shipping starts at $6, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
CamelSports via Amazon offers their CamelSports Men's Lightweight Running Shoes in several colors (Blue pictured) for $33.99. Coupon code "50X5FOG4" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $17 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 12.5
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
- available in sizes 34x32 to 42x30
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Anorak Jacket in Red/White/Blue or Navy/White/Grey for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
Sign In or Register