Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Barracuda Jacket in Deep Navy or Khaki for $29.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Jacket in several colors (Biking Red pictured) for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers Weatherproof Vintage Men's Windslicker Jacket in Navy or Green for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Micro-Floral Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Iron pictured) for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Drawstring 7" Shorts in several colors ( Dark Grey pictured) for $18.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $37 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
