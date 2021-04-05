It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Expires 4/12/2021
That's $6 under our February mention, $55 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Brown Leather.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save on 40 Air Max styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Alpha TR 3 Shoes for $63.97 ($11 off).
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Columbia
- In Black, Goldenrod. Sizes are limited.
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
That's a savings of $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nike
- Available in Baroque Brown or Medium Olive at this price.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
You can now use coupon "VIP" to cut an extra 10% to 30% off these already-highly-discounted items. The best deals are on clothing, shoes, and accessories, which get an extra 30% off with the code. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
- Eligible items and the value of the extra discount is noted on each product page.
That's the best deal we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Twill Beige pictured).
- Search "12126292" at Macy's to find The North Face Men's Motion Pants for the same price.
Save on over 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured are adidas Women's 3-Stripe Bike Shorts for $18.75 (a $2 price low).
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save up to 80% off on over 80 items, including cutlery sets, small appliances, cookware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad orders to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Cooker for $89.99 (low by $30).
Save up to $54 off the list price. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Antique Plaid Flannel Shirt in Estate Bluefor $9.96 (83% off list).
That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Available in Oxblood Heather or True Navy.
That's $54 off and a great price for a sweater, provided you'll spend over $25 to dodge shipping fees. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
- In several colors (Fox Heather pictured).
