That's $33 off, the best price we could find, and an incredibly strong deal for a pair of name brand men's clogs. Buy Now at Belk
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Most of the discounts are on shoes, but there's also a large selection of activewear starting at $14. Shop Now at eBay
Save on nearly 30 items on sale. Shop Now at Birkenstock
Stock up on a wardrobe essential with this great price on men's pants. Buy Now at Belk
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Belk
That's $125 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Belk
That's a savings of $20 off list.
Update: It's now dropped to $13. Buy Now at Belk
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $182 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
It's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
That's a $40 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
