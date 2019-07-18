Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Jacket in several colors (Biking Red pictured) for $26.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Today only, Harley-Davidson via Amazon offers its Harley-Davidson Men's Waxed Canvas Slim Fit Denim Jacket in Blue for $58.50 with free shipping. That's $32 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to XXL
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- they're available in select sizes from
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Iron pictured) for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
