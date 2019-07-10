New
Today only, Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, which required pickup, as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 7 to 13
PUMA · 5 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers
$21 $65
free shipping
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers in Cordovan or Olivine for $29.99. Coupon code "EXTRA30" drops them to $20.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from 7 to 12.
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
PUMA · 5 hrs ago
PUMA Unisex NRGY Comet Running Shoes
$21 $60
free shipping
PUMA offers its PUMA Unisex NRGY Comet Running Shoes in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "EXTRA30" cuts that to $20.99 with free shipping. That's the $3 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. Deal ends July 10. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 4 to 14
Proozy · 1 day ago
Birkenstock at Proozy
Extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $50
Proozy takes an extra 30% off select Birkenstock men's, women's, and kids; shoes and socks via coupon code "DN30". Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Macy's
from $10
free shipping
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of men's dress shirts with prices starting at $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $35 and the best free shipping offer we've seen from Macy's in nearly a year. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Medium Mesh Hoodie
$28 $125
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Mesh Hoodie in Black Polo or Blue Saturn for $27.96 with free shipping. That's $97 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in size M only
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes
$27 $70
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dathan Driver Shoes in Brown for $26.93 with free shipping. That's $43 off and tied with our June mention (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes 7.5 and 11.5 only
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Weatherproof Men's Mock-Neck Sweater
$14 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Button Mock-Neck Sweater in Navy for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Note that although Macy's pictures a different color, this is offered in Navy.
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stripe Pants
$12 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stripe Pants in Beige for $11.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $58 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes 34x32 to 42x30
Macy's · 1 day ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Anorak Jacket
$14 $80
free shipping
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Colorblocked Anorak Jacket in Red/White/Blue or Navy/White/Grey for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the best price we could find.
Update: This item now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater
$14 $80
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Textured Sweater in Autumleaf Marled for $13.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes XL to 3XL
