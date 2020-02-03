Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a buck under last week's mention, $69 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at REI
That's $74 off, $9 under our December mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Save up to 30% off a variety of men's, women's, and kids' activewear, just in time for new year's resolutions. Shop Now at Amazon
If your kid is like mine, they wear hoodies every single day. Stock up and save up to $50 on two of these five pullover or zip-up styles in various color options. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
The extra discount applies to many regularly-priced items, so it's a great time to save on in-season apparel and shoes. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on a range of styles from Michael Kors, Alfani, Tasso Elba, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on over 1,900 items. Shop Now at Macy's
Save on a selection of men's sweatshirts, T-shirts, trousers, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
