We Craft Box · 26 mins ago
20% off your 1st box
Get award-winning kid's craft kits delivered each month and save 20% on your 1st subscription box with DealNews' exclusive coupon code "DEALNEWS20". Shop Now at We Craft Box
Features
- Designed for kids ages 3-9.
- Each kit includes a themed story, 4-5 coordinating crafts, & easy-to-follow photo directions.
- Each box can be shared between 2 children.
Details
1 wk ago
HBarSci Printable Educational Coloring and Activity Pages
Free
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
Features
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
Amazon · 3 days ago
Cricut Maker Machine
$249 $400
free shipping
That's $30 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen for this machine. (It's $151 off list and $51 less than Cricut's direct price.) Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Blue, Champagne, or Rose at this price.
Features
- includes rotary blade, fine point blade, fine point pen, two 12" x 12" cutting mats, 50 free ready-to-make projects, and materials for first project works with over 300 materials and more than twelve tools
- design apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
- docking slot for phone or tablet
- Bluetooth
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Brother 17-Stitch Portable Full-Size Sewing Machine
$76
free shipping
That's $17 under the best price we could find for a refurbished one. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 17 built-in stitches
- jam-resistant drop-in top bobbin
- includes 4 sewing feet, bilingual instructional manual, and CD
- Model: LX3817
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fiskars Sewing Essentials 6-Piece Set
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $12 under what you would pay at your local Jo-Ann Store. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 8" scissors
- 5" thread snips
- acrylic ruler
- measuring tape
- sewing gauge
- seam ripper
- Model: 154310-1001
