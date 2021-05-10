Wayland Outdoor 8-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set w/ Bench for $1,699
Wayland Outdoor 8-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set w/ Bench
$1,699 $4,359
free white glove delivery

It's $2,660 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Remy Cloud or New Spa.
  • Shipping fees may apply for select ZIP codes.
  • created for Macy's
  • table measures 64" W x 64" D x 28" H
  • includes 64" square dining table, 6 dining chairs, bench, & Outdura cushions
  • Expires 6/1/2021
Wayland Outdoor
