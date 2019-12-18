Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Newegg · 29 mins ago
Wavlink AC750 802.11ac Mini WiFi Range Extender
$20 $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
Features
  • high speed 2.4GHz to 300Mbps
  • super speed 5GHz to 433Mbps
  • 2 ports
  • supports WPA/WPA2/WPS encryption standard
  • Model: AC750
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/18/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Wireless Networking Newegg
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register