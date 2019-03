A DealNews exclusive!

Waves Gear offers its Waves Unisex Classic Floating Polarized Sunglasses in Clear Grey/Fire Red or Navy/Mirror for $40. Coupon code "CLOSEOUT65" drops that to. Within shipping, that's a savings of $26 and the best price we could find. These featherlight sunglasses feature polarized lenses providing 100% UVA and UVB protection and unsinkable plastic construction.