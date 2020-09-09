New
Field Supply · 56 mins ago
$10 $34
free shipping w/ $25
That's $24 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Field Supply
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Shipping adds $3.99, or get free shipping with $25.
Features
- dual pane construction
- bamboo top plate
- stainless steel loop ring
- includes an extra top
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/9/2020
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
