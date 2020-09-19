New
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Watson 8-Bay Rapid Charger Kit
$40 $62
free shipping

That's $22 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 8-bay rapid charger for AA / AAA batteries
  • 4 AAA rechargeable batteries
  • 4 AA rechargeable batteries
  • 2 AA-to-C spacers, and 2 AA-to-D spacers
  • 2 battery cases
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/19/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Battery Chargers & Accessories B&H Photo Video
AA AAA C D Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register