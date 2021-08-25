Waterproof Beam Flashlight for $5

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $30
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- If you order three or more, shipping is free.
Features
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- 110lm brightness
- 330ft beam
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
moobibear.com · 1 wk ago
Rechargeable XHP70 LED Flashlight
$20 $29
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear30" for a savings of $9, making it the lowest price we could find by $18 for a similar brand on Amazon. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3 modes
- zoomable
- adjustable focus
- IPX4 water-resistant
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Hotime High Bay 150W LED Light
$30 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "701PYNOR" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Star Light-US via Amazon.
Features
- 22,500-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- includes 5-ft. cable, hook, & safety chain
- heavy-duty rugged die-casting aluminum housing
Amazon · 1 day ago
Energetic Lighting Linkable 4-Ft. LED Shop Light 4-Pack
$33 $55
free shipping
To save $22, apply coupon code "GAJPGAE3". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Black or White at this price.
- Sold by Yankon Lighting Inc via Amazon.
Features
- 4,000-lumens each
- 120° beam angle
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- surface or hanging mount
- ETL certification
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
B&H Photo Video Mega Deal Zone
Discounts on 100s of items
free shipping
Shop for smartphones, power banks, routers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Tips
- Pictured are the Cleer Flow Noise-Canceling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $49.99 (low by $20).
Sign In or Register