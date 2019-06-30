LightInTheBox · 1 hr ago
Waterfall Bathroom Faucet
$60 $114
free shipping
Lightinthebox offers the Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet in Antique Brass for $70.34. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" cuts that to $60.34. With free shipping, that's $54 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • ceramic valve
  • single handle, 1 hole installation
↑ less
Buy from LightInTheBox
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LITBSP81558"
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Bed & Bath LightInTheBox Private Label Brands
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register