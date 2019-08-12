That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
WaterPik Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $6.47
free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now

  • You can order three or more at $4.99 each
  • 16,000 brush strokes per minute
  • incl. replaceable AAA battery
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 22 min ago
