That Daily Deal offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $26.33. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the CamelBak Kickbak 20-oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler for $6.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the WaterPik Ultra and Cordless Plus Water Flosser Combo in Blue for $70 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
