Today only, 13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Oral-B Pro 500 Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $26.33. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers this 10-Foot Armored Charge Cable 3-Pack for iPhone/Android/USB-C for $8.97 with free shipping. That's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 3-pack of similar cables elsewhere. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the WaterPik Ultra and Cordless Plus Water Flosser Combo in Blue for $70 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
