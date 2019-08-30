Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Seago via Amazon offers its Seago Sonic Electric Toothbrush in 4-White or 3-Black with prices starting at $25.89. Coupon code "HCQ27EUW" drops the starting price to $15.53. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Superba! Paste Travel Duo Bundle for $12 plus $4 for shipping. (Orders over $18 ship free.) That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Magical Floating Bookshelf for $9.49. Coupon code "FLOAT50" cuts the price to $4.74. With free shipping, that's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.49 with free shipping. At $3.25 per shirt, that's tied with last week's mention at $70 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $6 today. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Gerber Bear Grylls Scout Knife for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
