New
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
WaterPik Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$4 $6
free shipping

13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now

Tips
  • You can order three or more at $3.99 each
Features
  • 16,000 brush strokes per minute
  • incl. replaceable AAA battery
↑ less
Buy from 13 Deals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Toothbrushes 13 Deals WaterPik
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register