Walmart offers the WaterPik Ultra and Cordless Plus Water Flosser Combo in Blue for $70 with free shipping. That's $31 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
- Waterpik Ultra has 10 settings, 90-oz. reservoir, & 6 water flosser tips
- Waterpik Cordless Plus features high/low pressure settings, rechargeable battery, & 45+ seconds of water capacity
Published 1 hr ago
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $7. Buy Now
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
Amazon offers the Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush for $39.95. Clip the $5 off coupon on the page to cut it to $34.95. Plus, free shipping applies. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- pressure sensor
- easy-start function
- smart timer
- 2-week battery life
- Model: HX6817/01
Amazon offers the Crest Pro-Health 4.6-oz. Smooth Formula Toothpaste Tube 3-Pack in Clean Mint for $6.97. Clip the $1 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $5.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
- purports to fight cavities, early gum disease, sensitive teeth, acid erosion, tartar, and plaque
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Granary Modern Farmhouse 72" Bookcase in Grey or Aged Brown for $60 with free shipping. That's $45 under our October mention, $140 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $66. Buy Now
- measures 21.75" x 15.75" x 72"
