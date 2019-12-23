Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
WaterPik Ultra and Cordless Plus Water Flosser Combo
$50 $112
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from July and $31 under what you'd pay for these items sold separately. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Orchid
  • Waterpik Ultra has 10 settings, 90-oz. reservoir, & 6 water flosser tips
  • Waterpik Cordless Plus features high/low pressure settings, rechargeable battery, & 45+ seconds of water capacity
  • Model: WP-115/465
