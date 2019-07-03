New
That Daily Deal · 5 mins ago
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $5.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for a buck less two weeks ago. Buy Now
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon · 5 days ago
Ultradent Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrush
$9 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Ultradent Tec via Amazon offers its Ultradent Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $24.99. Coupon code "J38ATQNY" cuts that to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from last month in another color, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IPX7 waterproof
- 3 brushing modes
- 2 minute timer
- includes 2 replacement brush heads and wireless charging station
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
10 Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrushes
$4 $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Solimo Clean Plus Toothbrush 10-Pack for $4.99. An in-cart discount of 25% off drops it to $3.74. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. (It's around 37 cents per brush.) Buy Now
Features
- soft bristles and angled end-tuft
- easy grip handle
- textured tongue and cheek cleaner
- color combinations may vary
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
That Daily Deal · 2 wks ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
18-In-1 Credit Card Tool
$3 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 18-in-1 Credit Card Pocket Tool for $3.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $7. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.3" x 2.1" x 0.1
- 6 wrenches
- 4 screwdrivers
- 2 rulers
- cell phone stand
- bottle opener
- box cutter
- can opener
- letter opener
- fruit peeler
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack
$6 $15
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Sharpie Fine Point Ultra Fine Permanent Marker 21-Pack for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Features
- assorted colors
