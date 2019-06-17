New
That Daily Deal · 24 mins ago
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Details
Comments
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
AlphabetDeal · 3 wks ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
8 Replacement Heads for Philips Toothbrushes
$8 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Meow Star via Amazon offers the Replacement Toothbrush Heads for Philips Sonicare 8-Pack in Black for $15.99. Coupon code "OQ3E25A7" cuts it to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although they were about 50 cents less in May. Buy Now
Features
- fits Sonicare DiamondClean, FlexCare, HealthyWhite, EasyClean, and PowerUp electric toothbrush heads
- blue indicator bristles
- snap-on design
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush
$40
free shipping
Walmart offers the Philips Sonicare 3 Gum Health Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- delivers up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
- ProResults gum health brush head
- charger
- travel case
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Sonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 4 Brush Heads
$21
free shipping
Sboly via Amazon offers the Sboly Sonic Electric Toothbrush with Four Brush Heads for $24.99. Clip the $4 off coupon on the product page to drop that to $20.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto shut off after 2 minutes
- auto pause every 30 seconds reminding to switch the brushing area
- 5 cleaning modes
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today. Buy Now
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand
$4
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the EZ Reach Microfiber Cleaning Wand for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- 14" handle
- pivoting head
- machine-washable microfiber pad
That Daily Deal · 5 days ago
Adjustable Folding Table
$20 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Adjustable Folding Table for $19.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable to 6 different heights and 3 different angles
Amazon · 1 mo ago
WaterPik Waterpik PowerSpray+ Handheld Shower Head
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $6
Amazon offers the Waterpik PowerSpray+ 5-Mode Handheld Shower Head in Brushed Nickel for $18.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Features:
- 5' hose
- 5 spray modes
- 2.5 GPM max flow rate
Sign In or Register