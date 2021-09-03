Water Drop Storm Glass for $7
New
eBay · 18 mins ago
Water Drop Storm Glass
$7.25 $9
free shipping

Save a buck with coupon code "LIV666888". Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by livingcup via eBay
  • Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin); so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LIV666888"
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Decor eBay
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register