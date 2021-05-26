Water Drop Storm Glass for $7
eBay · 14 mins ago
Water Drop Storm Glass
$6.57 $6.99
free shipping

That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
  • Coupon "LI16541351 takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
  • Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
